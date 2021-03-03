On February 17, 2021, 70-year-old Ogden, Utah resident, Mark Douglas Burns, was sentenced by Albany County Judicial District Court Judge Tori Kricken for the 1996 Sexual Assault of a Laramie resident.

Burns pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree, one count of Burglary, and one count of Kidnapping-confinement, receiving a sentence of 206-230 years of incarceration.

In May of 2015, after DNA entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) linked 9 cases to the same offender, law enforcement agencies in Utah and Wyoming formed a task force to collaborate on their cold case investigations.

Mark Douglas Burns was arrested on September 25, 2019, in Ogden, Utah as a result of this collaboration.