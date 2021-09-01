Four-Legged Weed Eaters Returning to Cheyenne Later This Month

City of Cheyenne

Cheyenne is bringing back goats to manage vegetation along Dry and Crow creeks, the city announced Wednesday.

"As they graze, the goats eat the vegetation, including noxious weeds, which helps reduce vegetation in floodways," said city spokesman Michael Skinner. "Utilizing goats for this purpose is also substantially less expensive than human labor."

The four-legged weed eaters will start along Dry Creek later this month and will feast on vegetation for about two weeks before relocating along Crow Creek for two weeks.

"The goats will be contained to specific areas using a portable electric fence and trained border collies," said Skinner. "Goat Green, LLC will operate and oversee the month-long process."

The goats are funded through the fifth penny sales tax.

