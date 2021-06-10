Rising country artist Frank Ray is putting his Hispanic heritage at the forefront in his first single since signing a major-label deal with BBR Music Group. "Streetlights" offers bilingual lyrics over a Latin-influenced melody.

Ray co-wrote "Streetlights" -- which is premiering exclusively via The Boot and available to hear below -- with Bobby Hamrick and Frank Rogers, the latter of whom produced the song. The singer calls it "a rhythmic and fun dance number with authentic Latin vibes, infused with the strong lyric of country music storytelling."

"I wanna go walkin' in the streelights / Get away from all this noise / I wanna hear the music in the distance / Soft enough to hear your voice / No tellin' where this night might go / If you and I just go walkin' in the streetlights / Walkin', walkin'" Ray sings in each chorus, sharing the start of a potential love connection. He just met this woman in a bar, but on her suggestion, they head outside, "two Patroñs [in] plastic cups."

Evan Hutchings keeps the beat on drums and other percussion, while Bryan Sutton and Steve Patrick add that bit of Latin flair on gut string guitar and trumpet, respectively. At the end of the chorus, Ray repeats the final lines in Spanish: "Caminando, caminando / En la luz de la calle / Caminando, caminando."

A former police officer turned singer-songwriter, Ray is a San Antonio, Texas, native who now resides in Nashville. After a decade in the police force, he left to pursue music full time -- a decision that's paid off: After finding success in the Texas country scene, Ray signed with BBR Music Group's Stoney Creek Records in early May.

Ray released his debut EP, Different Kind of Country, in 2017, and will have more new music coming soon. "Streetlights" is due out widely on Friday (June 11) and available to stream now.

Fans can keep up with Ray at FrankRayMusic.com.