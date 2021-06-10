Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Reinstates Mask Mandate Due to ‘Recent Rash’ of COVID Cases

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has reinstated its mask mandate for visitors due to a recent rash of COVID-19 cases within the dentention facility.

Agency spokesman Deputy Jason Gillott says the sheriff's office has been in consultation with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department for guidance to further minimize exposure.

"We remind our citizens to not only wear a mask within our building when coming here to speak with our Records Department on issues such as finger printing and VIN inspections, but to also diligently practice social distancing and sanitize hands whenever possible," Gillott said in a press release.

Gillott says inmate visitation will remain on the remote service which the sheriff's office has been using since the pandemic began.

