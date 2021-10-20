FREE Breakfast Burritos at Wyoming Taco Bells Thursday

Who wants some free breakfast? And breakfast burritos at that! On Thursday, October 21st, Taco Bell will have some free breakfast burritos for everyone!

There's no catch either. You don't even have to purchase anything else! You just have to be enough of an early riser to wake up between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. to go grab your free breakfast burrito from Taco Bell. Oh, and you can't have them delivered, you have to get it yourself. If you consider that a catch, you may have to re-evaluate some things in your life.

The tweet even says that you can get a wake up call from Taco Bell. They're really giving you every opportunity to take advantage of the free breakfast.

The variety of breakfast burritos are as such: Cheesy Toasted Burrito, Hash Brown Toasted Burrito, and the Grande Toasted Burrito. In case you need descriptions, the Cheese Toasted Burrito is more or less exactly what it sounds like. It has eggs, lots of cheese, and sausage. The Hash Brown Toasted Burrito includes a hash brown (of course), eggs, bacon or sausage, and a three-cheese blend. And the Grande Toasted Burrito has double the eggs, a three-cheese blend, tomatoes, potato bites, and a choice of bacon or sausage. All of those sound amazing.

The free breakfast burrito is a nationwide promotion that's pretty much to remind everyone that Taco Bell still has breakfast and amazing breakfast at that.

Unfortunately, it seems that the Cheyenne Taco Bell at 2500 E. Lincolnway may be overly busy for this promotion seeing as how the one on Dell Range is still closed since it's being remodeled. In Laramie, you can check out the one at 2121 Grand Ave. But of course, the promotion is nationwide, so should you find yourself on the road beween the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and there happens to be a nearby Taco Bell, grab your free breakfast burrito. Enjoy!

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

- 11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

- These are the Best Places to Eat in Laramie

DINNERTIME: Best Mexican Food in Cheyenne According to Yelp