Totally FREE Events Happening at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Cheyenne Frontier Days officially kicks off on Friday, July 22, with carnival lights and rodeo action. It's a load of fun spending the day on the Ferris Wheel, chugging down a freshly squeezed lemonade, and catching a few rounds of bucking broncs. You usually add a concert or two to your CFD lineup if you're like me.

There truly is nothing like Cheyenne Frontier Days. Every year, Cheyenne becomes a mecca for Western lovers, rodeo fans, and folks looking for a good time. But, I'll be the first to admit the full CFD works isn't cheap.

This year carnival armbands are $40 this year, rodeo ranges from $18 to $40, and concerts are looking at prices between $70 and $110. Not to mention that carnival food usually start around $10 for entrees. So long story short, spending a day at the midway and Grand Stands can cost a pretty penny.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly way to experience the best of Cheyenne Frontier Days, I have some good news: a ton of free activities and events happen around Cheyenne during CFD. Check out thirteen totally free events happening around town and on CFD grounds this year:

On a side note, there are a lot of inexpensive events happening around town during Cheyenne Frontier Days this year.

  • Music at the Outlaw - $10 per concert. Check out their concert lineup here.
  • Float Days at the Library - FREE; find information on the event here.
  • The Dead South at the Lincoln - $30 per ticket. For concert information, click here.
  • Cheyenne Day Meat Fest - $10. For more information, click here.
  • The Old West Museum - $12 adults; $11 military/seniors; $6 children ages 6-12; children 5 and under FREE. For more information on the museum, click here.
  • The Old Fashioned Melodrama - $10 to $16. For ticket information, click here.

For more information on visiting Cheyenne Frontier Days and ticket prices, click here.

 

