NWS Cheyenne: Hot This Weekend, Storms Possible Saturday

It's going to be another scorcher this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

"Hot weather is expected with temperatures in the 80s and 90s for most areas below 9000 feet elevation Saturday and Sunday," the NWS said.

The NWS says isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop near the higher terrain Saturday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

Those with outdoor plans will want to make sure to drink plenty of water to prevent becoming dehydrated.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

12 PM July 14th - Have outdoor plans this upcoming weekend? Take a look at our weekend recreational forecast! Hot weather is expected with temperatures in the 80s and 90s for most areas below 9000 feet elevation Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop near the higher terrain Saturday afternoon. With the hot weather expected, be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water!

10 Tips to Keep Cool in Wyoming Heatwaves Suffering through Wyoming's hot weather and heatwaves can pose a risk to your health. The good news is, that there are a lot of ways to beat the heat and its effects.