Freeze Warning, Snow In Forecast For SE Wyoming Mountains

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

It may still officially be summer according to the calendar, but some winter weather is expected for southeast Wyoming mountain ranges through Monday evening, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Headsup to folks west of the Laramie Range tonight and Monday. Much colder temperatures are on the way for tonight and Monday, behind a cold front that will move through the area tonight. The Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges are under a Freeze Warning for tonight, with overnight lows falling into the low to mid 20s. There will be snow with this front in these colder temperatures, with 2 to 5 inches forecast for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges tonight through Monday evening. Hunters, campers and hikers need to prepare for these cold temperatures and snow tonight through Monday night. A Freeze Watch is in effect for most lower elevation areas for Monday night as that cold air settles into the area. Overnight lows Monday into Tuesday morning look to range from the mid to upper 20s. Folks with temperature sensitive plants, outdoor gardens, or temperature sensitive equipment need to take actions to protect your plants and equipment. Stay warm!

