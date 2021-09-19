Winds Of 55-65 MPH Possible Today On I-80, I-25 In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong winds that could reach speeds of up to 65 miles per hour in southeast Wyoming will pose travel hazards for light, high-profile vehicles.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Strong winds have returned to the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming early Sunday morning. Therefore, High Wind Warnings are in effect for Interstate 80 near Arlington and Elk Mountain. Spots along Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie and along Interstate 25 between the Colorado State Border and Wheatland could also see gusts up to 55 MPH. Dangerous travel conditions are possible for light weight and high profile vehicles, including camping and travel trailers. Use extreme caution if traveling and check back for updates.

