Gangstagrass returned to the stage on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night (Aug. 10), stunning the judges and the viewers at home with an outstanding original song titled "All for One."

The country-meets-hip-hop group begin the song with crystal-clear a capella harmonies in the clip below, after which they launch into a rap section that gives way to a more melodic and vocal harmony-laden chorus:

The group's audition for Season 16 of the iconic reality talent show aired in June, when they earned universal approval from the judges to move forward.

The five-piece band have been playing together for a decade and a half. They performed an original song called "Bound to Ride" during their AGT audition. As founder and producer Rench explained, Gangstagrass "us[e] some quintessentially American music to show people that we have some common ground, and there's no better place for us to come and prove it."

Gangstagrass formed in 2006. They came to mainstream attention when their song "Long Hard Times to Come" was used as the theme song for the FX series Justified. The song earned an Emmy Awards nomination for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.

