It was devastating when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2020. But a new year is bringing renewed excitement for the Daddy of 'em All. Plus, this year the return of CFD means the return of Garth Brooks to Cheyenne!

The 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days will be July 23 through August 1, 2021, at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming (MAP).

Who is Performing at Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021?

Coming to Frontier Park in Cheyenne in July 2021 will be Garth Brooks with Ned LeDoux; Cody Johnson; Maren Morris; and Kane Brown. Blake Shelton; Eric Church; and Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins were rescheduled from 2020 and will be on stage this year.

“We are so glad to be sharing this lineup for 2021 tonight,” Contract Acts Chairman Randy Krafft said in a statement. “It has been a long year for all of us and we can’t wait to welcome our fans back to Frontier Park.”

Organizers add that the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration is dedicated to the legendary Chris LeDoux. A bronze statue will be added to the sculpture collection in Frontier Park and a dedication will take place on July 23.

2021 CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

July 23: GARTH BROOKS With NED LeDoux

July 24: THOMAS RHETT With RHETT AKINS

July 25: CODY JOHNSON With AARON WATSON

July 26 & July 27: PBR—LAST COWBOY STANDING

July 28: MAREN MORRIS

July 29: ERIC CHURCH With ASHLEY McBryde

July 30: KANE BROWN With RESTLESS ROAD

July 31: BLAKE SHELTON With JOHN KING

July 24–August 1: PRCA RODEO ACTION

For a full events schedule and more, go to www.cfdrodeo.com.

CFD Rodeo is Back For the 125th Daddy of 'em All

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will return with its Last Cowboy Standing series and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo (PRCA) is also back in the arena in 2021.

There will be nine days of PRCA professional rodeo leading to Championship Sunday where, as they like to say at CFD, "champions are crowned and legends are made"

When Do CFD Tickets Go On Sale?

Cheyenne Frontier Days tickets go on sale April 15 at 9:00 AM. Get them online here or by phone at (307) 778-7222. The Frontier Days Ticket Office will not be open for in-person sales at this time.

Prices will range from $49 to $94, rooftop starts at $150.



Daily rodeo tickets range from $18 – $35.



PBR tickets range from $25 to $105 with special Elite Seating and V.I.P. tickets also available at various prices.

Health and Safety at Cheyenne Frontier Days

At a news conference Wednesday (April 8) CFD CEO Tom Hirsig said that organizers will be taking precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The plan currently is for there to be no mask requirements, a full schedule of events, and no attendance limitations.

In a press release, CFD officials say they are working closely with the Wyoming Governor’s Office and public health officials. Adding that CFD is "prepared to implement COVID procedures for cleanliness and sanitation, and will make adjustments as health and safety circumstances dictate."

“We are excited to get back to fulfilling our mission of economic impact to the community, and we look forward to safely welcoming our fans back to Frontier Park this summer,” Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO Tom Hirsig said. “It’s been a difficult year for our volunteers, staff, and the entire community. We hope this news will bring some optimism that we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Since the end of the 19th Century, Cheyenne Frontier Days have been held during the last full week in July. CFD includes the world’s largest outdoor rodeo with top professionals competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. The Frontier Nights concerts series features music superstars live in Cheyenne.

The celebration of western heritage also features the Native American Village, the old frontier town, free pancake breakfasts, an art show, a carnival midway, professional bull riding shows, and downtown parades with antique carriages and automobiles.

