In addition to his long-awaited upcoming stadium tour dates this summer, Garth Brooks has announced that he’s going to lend his voice as the narrator in a brand-new National Geographic National Parks series.

“Our National Parks are truly an amazing gift. The land is what defines us. The land is what tells the American story,” Brooks says in a press release.

“It is such an honor and I’m so excited to be a part of this series – a series that celebrates all our heritage," the country icon continues.

The award winning singer will also executive produce the series.

Viewers can expect to see “intimate glimpses into the lives of the charismatic and intriguing animals that inhabit the parks" from the team behind Disneynature’s Earth and Elephant Eden, as well as the BBC’s Planet Earth and Frozen Planet.

The award-winning filmmakers will utilize long lens cinematography, remote camera traps and high-resolution drone technology to film the project, which a press release calls “an extraordinary venture across world famous and lesser-known National Parks, each of which is an American jewel.”

“Few people embody America, its mesmerizing stories and infinite potential more than [Garth Brooks] does," National Geographic shares in a statement regarding the partnership "As a singer and songwriter that many consider ’the voice of America,’ Brooks brings authenticity and a heartfelt understanding of these natural open spaces that will resonate not only across America but around the world.”

A release date for the series has not been set, but in the meantime, catch Brooks at one of his upcoming shows.