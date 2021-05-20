Last week's Pets Of The Week was exciting with that duck added, right? It doesn't look like he'll be quacking us up this week, hopefully he found himself a nice family that will let him chill in their kiddie pool or, ya know, on an actual pond. Godspeed, friend. Anyways, let's check out the best of the best this week, at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

Let's start off with those big ole woofers.

Rox

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Rox is a six year old female husky mix breed. Just look how pretty she is! She looks like a very good girl, and probably wont last long. Just know, she's going to be too smart for her own good.

Ghost

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Ghost is a nine year old Dalmatian mix breed and a VERY good boi. Look how pretty he sits.

Ash

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Ash is a four year old pit bull mixed breed. He's clearly very treat motivated by how well he is sitting here patiently so they take the dang picture and give him that treat!

Now, let's take a look at the fine felines we have this week.

Boogie

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Boogie is a ten year old male and he looks like he's ready to pounce! Probably on you lap for a nap. Didn't mean to make that rhyme...

Zero

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Zero is a ten year old female, but how cool is that bandana? She's probably cool, easy and breezy.

Henna

via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Henna is a twelve year old female and might be the most photogenic animal this week.

If you're interested in any of these Pets Of The Week, contact the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.