Trisha Yearwood Celebrates Kennedy Center Honoree Garth Brooks: ‘Words Cannot Describe How Proud I Am’

As one of five 2020 Kennedy Center honorees, Garth Brooks was the subject of musical celebrations from legends like James Taylor, Gladys Knight and Kelly Clarkson — but no celebrity tribute was more special than the one he received from his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Yearwood, who attended the May ceremony with her husband, marked the occasion on social media on Sunday (June 6) with a snapshot of herself sharing a kiss with Brooks on the red carpet.

"Words cannot describe how proud I am of you," Yearwood writes alongside the photo. "To watch you receive this honor was such a privilege. I will be forever grateful to stand by your side & do this life with you! For a moment, on this night, all the world was right."

"Congrats my Kennedy Center honoree!" she adds.

During the event, which aired on Sunday night on CBS, Brooks was celebrated as part of a Kennedy Center class that also included singer-songwriter Joan Baez, actor Dick Van Dyke, violinist Midori, and dancer, choreographer and actor Debbie Allen.

Clarkson performed Brooks' "The Dance" as a tribute to the country honoree, and Taylor offered a rendition of his "The River." Jimmie Allen was also on hand to celebrate Brooks with a medley of "The Thunder Rolls" and "Friends in Low Places." Brooks reflected on how much he enjoyed watching both the segment that honored him and also the segments that honored his Kennedy Center classmates, adding that he was particularly inspired by Midori's musicality.

While they were in D.C., Yearwood also soaked in the experience of being around all sorts of extraordinary people in the arts world — and the scientific world, too. The singer got to meet Dr. Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has helmed much of the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine development.

Yearwood posted a selfie with Fauci that was taken during the event, admitting in the caption that "I almost asked him to sign my vaccination card!"

PICS: Garth Brooks Received Kennedy Center Honors The Kennedy Center Honors recognize those in the performing arts for their lifetime contributions to American culture. In 2020, Garth Brooks was part of an honoree class that also included singer Joan Baez; dancer, choreographer and actor Debbie Allen; violinist Midori and actor Dick Van Dyke, who were celebrated over five days in Washington, DC, in May of 2021, after the annual event was postponed and adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How He's Changed! Garth Brooks' Storied Career in Pictures: