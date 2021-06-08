The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms and hail up to tennis-ball size is possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon.

A few isolated tornadoes are also possible in some areas [see map below].

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''There is a Slight Risk for scattered severe thunderstorms across parts of southeastern Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon into late evening. Main threats associated with these storms will be strong winds, lightning, and hail up to tennis ball is possible. The main areas of concern for isolated tornado risk are highlighted above which include cities such as Scottsbluff, Bridgeport, Chugwater, Alliance, Sidney, and Kimball. Stay weather aware and be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and forecast updates! '