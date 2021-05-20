George Strait to Headline 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival

George Strait is among the country stars set to play the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival in October. The Country Music Hall of Famer will headline one night of the six-night ACL Fest.

The day-to-day schedule has not yet been announced, so like all artists on the poster, Strait is just listed as Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10, the dates for the 2021 fest. Jon Pardi, Tanya Tucker, Cam and Asleep at the Wheel are four more country artists set for the live, in-person festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. The other headliners are Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Rufus Du Sol and DaBaby and Erykah Badu.

Per the Austin American-Statesman, this will be the first time Strait has ever played ACL Fest. It's a new date on his slowly growing tour calendar for late 2021.

Earlier this week, Strait announced he'd be playing the 2022 Rodeo Houston and that he'd return to Las Vegas for a pair of shows in August. A concert at University of Notre Dame was canceled, but he's set to play U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in November.

Austin City Limits Music Festival is not a country-only festival, but organizers have welcomed a handful of country artists every year. The fest started as a one-weekend festival in 2002 but moved to two weekends for 2013. Last year ACL Fest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the 2021festival went on sale at 12PM CT on Thursday (May 20) at the fest's website. Only three-day tickets for each weekend are available immediately. Single day tickets go on sale when the day-to-day schedule is revealed.

