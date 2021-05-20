Cheyenne Police Seeing Spike in Teen Runaway Cases

Cheyenne police are seeing a noticeable spike in cases involving teenage runaways.

So far this year, police have asked for the public's help in locating 14 missing teens, one of whom ran away twice within a five-week period and one of whom is still missing.

"I do think that it's attributed to more kids staying home lately, just with schooling and what not," said police spokeswoman Alex Farkas.

"Parents are at work and sometimes going to a friend's house and not notifying their parents might seem like a more appealing idea, but that seems to be the trend right now," she added.

Farkas says she expects teen runaways to decline "as things come back to normal."