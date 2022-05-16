George Strait is returning to Las Vegas in early December 2022. He just announced two dates in his Strait to Vegas series for December 2 and 3.

As always for the Strait to Vegas series, Strait's December shows will take place in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Those dates will mark the 35th and 36th time he's played the venue. Joining him at the shows will be Caitlyn Smith, a frequent opening act choice for the King of Country.

Strait has had some unforgettable live moments so far in 2022. In late April, he shared the stage with Willie Nelson for a co-headlining bill at Austin, Texas' brand new Moody Center. The show happened to take place on Nelson's 89th birthday, and Strait led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to Nelson to mark the occasion.

Tickets for the newly-announced shows go on sale Friday, May 27 at 10AM PT. Additionally, American Express cardholders will have access to a special pre-sale one day prior.

The December dates are one of a handful of shows that Strait has on the books for the remainder of this year. He's also headlining a previously-announced stadium show in Kansas City, Mo., this July, with a bill that also features Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Parker McCollum. He's also planning two nights in Forth Worth, Texas this November, with Tenille Townes as an opening act. For complete ticketing information and details about all the shows, visit Strait's website.