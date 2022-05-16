NWS Cheyenne: Quarter-Size Hail, 60 MPH Gusts Possible Tuesday

Portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement early Monday morning:

Get our free mobile app

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

430 AM Monday 5/16 – SPC has issued a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms in portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle, with a general thunderstorm risk elsewhere. For more forecast information refer to weather.gov/CYS

READ MORE: FLASHBACK - Laramie, WY Tornado June 6, 2018

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes