NWS Cheyenne: Quarter-Size Hail, 60 MPH Gusts Possible Tuesday
Portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
The agency issued the following statement early Monday morning:
Get our free mobile app
430 AM Monday 5/16 – SPC has issued a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms in portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle, with a general thunderstorm risk elsewhere. For more forecast information refer to weather.gov/CYS
READ MORE: FLASHBACK - Laramie, WY Tornado June 6, 2018
KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.