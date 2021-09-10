George Strait is headed to Arkansas. The country legend will perform a one-night event, titled Strait to the Natural State, at the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock on March 18, 2022.

Strait has kept a light performing schedule since officially retiring from touring after the Cowboy Rides Away Tour wrapped in 2014. Nonetheless, he has a slate of live shows on the horizon, including headlining sets at both weekends of the 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival, set to kick off Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, respectively.

Strait is also set to perform alongside Eric Church at the second annual ATLive concert series in Atlanta, Ga. The two-day event, which also features rising star Caitlyn Smith and rock acts including Metallica, is set for Nov. 5-6 at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Other upcoming dates include a performance at the U.S. Bank Arena in Minneapolis, Minn., on Nov. 13 and a return to the Houston Rodeo on March 20, 2022.

Since 2016, Strait has held a residency in Las Vegas, appropriately titled Strait to Vegas. To date, Strait has performed 30 concerts at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip. The singer announced in August of 2021 that he was adding four additional Vegas shows, set for Dec. 3-4 of this year and Feb. 11-12, 2022.

Strait played two shows in Vegas in August of 2021, which were originally set for Aug. 2020 but had to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in adherence with social distancing protocols. Smith joined him as the opener at both shows.

Tickets to the upcoming Strait to the Natural State concert go on sale on Friday, Sept. 17, at 10AM local time. Select pre-sales begin on Sept. 10, via Ticketmaster.