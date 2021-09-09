PODCAST: Rocky game ahead for Lombardi?

DEKALB, Ill., -- Craig Bohl and Tony Lombardi coached together on the defensive staff at Wisconsin during the 1987-88 seasons in Madison.

Saturday, Bohl will be doing his best to stop his son, Northern Illinois quarterback, Rocky Lombardi.

"You know what, not really," Wyoming's head coach said when asked if he paid attention to Lombardi as he made his way through high school ranks in Iowa before eventually landing at Michigan State. "We've been in our own little bubble out here."

He does remember his father, though.

"Of course, the name is famous," Bohl said. "But, you know, his father was a coach at (Minnesota State) Mankato and then also at Eastern Michigan and was a famous high school coach. So, a great family heritage there. It does not surprise me you're seeing a very, very capable quarterback."

Rocky Lombardi spent the last three seasons as the signal caller in East Lansing. There, he sported a record of 7-9 but did help knock off a pair of Top-15 teams -- Michigan and Northwestern -- in 2020.

Last Saturday night in Atlanta, Lombardi's new team, Northern Illinois, pulled off a 22-21 stunner over Georgia Tech. He completed 11-of-17 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Graham Couch, my former colleague at the Lansing State Journal, joins me to talk about Lombardi and what went right, wrong during Lombardi's time at MSU.

