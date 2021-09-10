Trisha Yearwood scored one of the biggest hits of her career with "XXX's and OOO's" in 1994, but most fans probably don't remember that it was used as the theme song for a corny television movie of the same name.

Yearwood recorded "XXXs and OOO's (An American Girl)" for her fourth studio album, Thinkin' About You, and released it as the lead single from the project on June 4, 1994. On Sept. 10, 1994, "XXX's and OOO's" became Yearwood's second No. 1 single.

Matraca Berg and Alice Randall wrote "XXX's and OOO's," an up-tempo song that described an independent young woman who's "trying make it in her daddy's world."

Randall actually co-wrote a pilot for a proposed television series called XXX's and OOO's that aired as a two-hour television movie in 1994. The show featured Nashville landmarks including the Bluebird Cafe and the Pancake Pantry, but it didn't fare well enough to become a series.

Entertainment Weekly called the film "a soap opera set to a sound track," adding that Yearwood's musical contribution was "treacly." Billboard wasn't any kinder to the song in its review, saying "XXX's and OOO's" ended up "sounding like exactly what it is -- the theme to a bad television show."

Despite that, the song has remained a favorite of Yearwood's fans over the years. More recently, she's used it as the theme song to Trisha's Southern Kitchen, her Emmy Award-winning cooking show on the Food Network.

