There isn't an artist in country music who's been as successful for as long as George Strait has. He's charted at least one song every year since his debut single 'Unwound' hit in 1981. Strait got his start in an unusual way, however. In fact, there are a number of quirks about the legend's life you might find surprising.

The famously private Texas cowboy isn't prone to sharing the details of his personal life like the younger generation. Instead, he prefers to spend his off time tending to his other hobbies and interests. Did you know he barely picks up a guitar between tours and albums? Click the button below to find 10 more pieces of George Strait trivia that only his biggest fans would know. You might learn a thing or two.

10 Things You Never Knew About George Strait

WATCH: George Strait's Lucky Break!