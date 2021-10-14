Get Ready To Run! Downtown Laramie To Host Spooky 5k

It's the perfect season for that after all. Running and yelling and being afraid of good Halloween fun. Downtown Laramie is ready to celebrate a spooky 5k in their Trick or Trot 5k. Wear your best spooky or not-so-spooky costume and get ready to run the streets of Laramie.

I'm not much for running, so I'd be at a solid trot, but throwing in the fun of Halloween and wearing a costume as you run, or trot, sounds a lot more fun. I always say, I'm not going to run unless something really scary is behind me, so I could probably use the help in getting my heart rate up with a solid scary "creature" also in the event behind me.

The Details

The event will be held on October 30th at 11:45 in the morning. Registration is 25 bucks for the 5k and 10 bucks for the "Monster Mile". All proceeds will benefit Laramie Main Street Alliance. If you're one of the first 150 registered, you'll also score a swag bag.

This is happening early in the morning, so it's the perfect time to run the race in your fun costume, then get the kids ready for trick or treating, since most everyone is hosting Halloween on the 30th this year. So it's a great opportunity to get your legs stretched out to chase your kids around Laramie as they trick or treat or trunk or treat.

So grab your favorite ghouls and ghosts, stretch properly, and help raise money for Downtown Laramie as they prep for all the fun events they do for Laramie.

