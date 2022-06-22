Laramie Police Trying to Identify Suspect in ‘Swatting’ Incident

Laramie police are trying to identify the person behind Tuesday evening's "swatting" incident that caused several road closures and evacuations downtown.

Lt. Ryan Thompson says a male subject called dispatch at 5:08 p.m. claiming he was armed with a large rifle and was wanting to shoot people at a business in the 200 block of S. 2nd Street.

He also claimed to have planted a bomb in a vehicle in the area.

"Officers responded and secured the area, evacuating several businesses and residences in the area," said Thompson.

"Bomb technicians responded and cleared the suspected vehicle, finding no evidence of any threats," Thompson added. "The vehicle which was alleged to have the explosive device was not related to the suspect in any way."

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Crimestoppers at 307-742-CARE. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Swatting -- to make a false report of an ongoing serious crime in order to elicit a response from law enforcement -- is a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than three years.