Giant Boa Found Slithering Through A Fort Collins Neighborhood

With the way I feel about snakes, let's just say I would probably never step foot in that backyard again and I'd probably put the house up for sale.

Ok ok, maybe that's a bit of an exaggeration maybe, but one thing is for sure. That's super creepy.

The almost 6 foot long and 16 pound boa constrictor was found slithering around a yard in Fort Collins between Lemay and Stuart. Obviously this is someone's pet (WHY??) because these reptiles usually live in warmer, more humid climates.

Boas, which are non-venomous, can reach up to 13 feet in length and live up to 30 years.

The snake was brought in the the Northern Colorado Herpetological Society where they had this to say about thing shortly after the snake was brought in:

"She was brought in and given a veterinary checkup upon arrival, where we found old burn scars (healed), cleaned out her mouth, and helped with some stuck shed. We are currently monitoring her breathing for signs of upper respiratory infection"

As much as I can't stand snakes, it's still great news to see and hear that someone cared enough to bring the snake in to a place where it could be properly taken care of and even better news now, the snake has made a full recovery and has made her way home.

Shout out to everyone at the Northern Colorado Herpetological Society, Animal Friends Alliance and Larimer Humane Society for teaming up to not just help this snake but for all they do for all of our animals in Northern Colorado, both the cute ones and the not so cute ones.

At least in the eye of this beholder.