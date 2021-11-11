GoFundMe Organized for Family of Cheyenne Student Killed in Crash

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family of a Cheyenne teen who died last Friday after he was hit in a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High School has raised more than $25,000.

"On November 5th, 2021, our community lost a young bright light, Makaili James Evans," the fundraiser organized by Reed Barrett says. "As a 13-year-old boy your future thoughts are anything but what faced young Makaili, that brisk Wyoming morning."

Police say Evans was crossing Western Hills Boulevard in the crosswalk when he was struck by an oncoming Ford Escape.

He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with critical injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver remained on the scene to assist officers with their investigation and had yet to be charged as of Thursday afternoon.

Barrett is asking the community to consider donating to Evans' family for unexpected expenses, hospital bills, and a memorial to be set up at a later date.

"This is when we step up and live the 'Cowboy Strong' motto," he said. "When we lend a helping hand to the family of such a beautiful soul who needs us now more than ever."

Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook

Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo says the district is working to prevent tragedies like Friday's fatal crash involving a McCormick Junior High School student from happening in the future.

"As we navigate the incredible loss of one of our students, I want to share that we are working with law enforcement, the City of Cheyenne’s Traffic Safety Committee and other stakeholders," Crespo said in a letter sent to LCSD1 families Tuesday.

11-9-21 Dear Laramie County School District 1 families, The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. As we navigate the incredible loss of one of our students, I want to share that we are working with law enforcement, the City of Cheyenne’s Traffic Safety Committee and other stakeholders. Thank you for your questions and feedback about what we can do to ensure the safety of our students. Please continue to reach out. We are listening and we are forwarding this information to these entities with the goal of preventing future tragedy. Although the work is preliminary, we anticipate the Cheyenne Traffic Safety Committee will be conducting a safety audit of our pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle traffic at each of our schools. As we work through this critical process, we will share updates when they become available. At any time, parents may communicate concerns to their principal who will take these items to the to the Traffic Safety Committee. As a community, we have a shared responsibility for every one of our students. At LCSD1 our parents and families are our partners. We are committed to protecting our kids and are taking steps to create a learning environment that is safe. Sincerely, Dr. Margaret Crespo

Superintendent

Although the work is preliminary, Crespo anticipates the Traffic Safety Committee will be conducting a safety audit of pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicle traffic at each of the district's schools.

"As we work through this critical process, we will share updates when they become available," said Crespo.

"At any time, parents may communicate concerns to their principal who will take these items to the to the Traffic Safety Committee," she added.

East High School (Courtesy of LCSD #1)

Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by an SUV near East High School, Cheyenne police said.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Windmill Road and E. Pershing Boulevard.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the boys -- a 13-year-old Carey Junior High School student and a 15-year-old East student -- were crossing Pershing at the crosswalk when an oncoming GMC Acadia hit them.

"Both sustained minor injuries and were transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center out of an abundance of caution," said Farkas.

"The driver of the vehicle remained on-scene and was issued a citation for failure to yield," she added.

Monday's incident comes just three days after a 13-year-old McCormick Junior High School student was hit and killed in a crosswalk.

"The Cheyenne Police Department is extremely concerned about safety on our roads," said Chief Mark Francisco. "Pick-up and drop-off times are especially dangerous for both students and drivers near school zones."

According to police, 238 traffic incidents have occurred in the area of East High School this year. Of those, 50 have occurred at the intersection of Windmill and Pershing.

"Safety is a shared responsibility; we ask our citizens to help keep everyone safe by slowing down, limiting distractions and being courteous to others on our roadways - especially in school zones," said Francisco.

In order to protect both pedestrians and drivers, police offer the following safety tips:

10 Walking Safety Tips

Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.

If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

Keep alert at all times; don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.

Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.

Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night

Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.

Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.

9 Driving Safety Tips

Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times. Safety is a shared responsibility.

Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as nighttime or bad weather.

Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well back from the cross-walk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too.

Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. There may be people crossing that you can’t see.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Follow the speed limit, especially around people on the street.

Follow slower speed limits in school zones and in neighborhoods where children are present.

Be extra cautious when backing up—pedestrians can move into your path.

