GoFundMe Set Up for Family of Cheyenne Man Killed in Suspected DUI Crash

gofundme.com

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of a 28-year-old Cheyenne man who died from injuries he suffered Tuesday night in a suspected DUI crash.

Organizer Carrisa Pollard is hoping to raise $20,000 for Vince Zakis' family to help cover "costs associated with the accident in the event the at-fault driver lacks adequate insurance, grief counseling, time off work, etc."

"Any contribution would be appreciated," stated Pollard. "Vince and his family have been long-standing citizens and volunteers in the community."

According to police spokeswoman Alex Farkas, Zakis suffered life-threatening injuries when his car was rear-ended near the intersection of E. Lincolnway and Ridge Road by a suspected DUI driver who was "traveling at a high rate of speed."

Zakis was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspected DUI driver, a 32-year-old Cheyenne man, was also taken to CRMC, but as of Wednesday hadn't been arrested.

Texts and calls to Farkas seeking more information were not immediately returned on Friday.

