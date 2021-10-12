A gold and copper mine sits near Cheyenne out to our west adjacent to Curt Gowdy State Park and there are plans in motion for a project that could potentially produce millions of dollars in revenue as well as bring lots of jobs to the state of Wyoming. The southeast region of Wyoming is literally sitting on a gold mine.

The Sheridan Press recently reported on the CK Gold Project, as it is called, which is located at the Copper King Mine, roughly about 20 miles to the west of Cheyenne. U.S. Gold Corp. has been the gold and copper deposit since last year.

The Copper King Mine site is owned by the state and has not been worked on since before World War II. Now with newer mining technology, they are looking at opening up the mine site again. Hard rock mining would be needed along with forecable extraction as the ore is trapped within granite. The project spokesperson for the CK Gold Project, Jason Begger, said that there's approximately 230 million pounds of copper and 700 ounces of gold waiting to be extracted within the mine.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has also been contacted by U.S. Gold Corp. to be a consultant as they look at potential impacts on the environment and wildlife from the project.

Given the project moves forward, Beggar has told KPVI that 'a financial boon to the state could be in the tens of millions'. He also talked about what it would steps are being taken to see what would be a 10-year project should it proceed forward:

We have partnered with the University of Wyoming and their economic analysis division and they’ll be completing an economic impact analysis of both tax revenue to the State of Wyoming, vendors, sales tax – the kind of broader impacts – so that is in the works.

While we're not exactly in the 'Gold Rush Era', things seem to be moving forward with a new project that could be produce a windfall of million for the state of Wyoming over the next several years and it's all happening just miles west of Cheyenne.

