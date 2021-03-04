Yellowstone Flashback: When a Baby Bison Took on a Wolf and Won

It's hard to believe it's been almost 5 years since this famous encounter happened. It's a flashback to the time when a baby bison took on a big wolf and won.

National Geographic made this moment famous all the way back in 2016 which doesn't feel like it should be almost half a decade ago now. It's a short but sweet video telling the story of a baby bison who had to battle being swept up in a river and then ended up on the receiving end of the attention of a nearby wolf pack.

Since it was initially shared, it's now been viewed over 8 million times on YouTube. Considering the fact that wolves end up being the victor in this type of confrontation, it's no surprise why.

When I first saw this, I thought the baby bison was done for. Once the wolf latched on to the head of the bison, I figured it was a matter of time before this baby was curtains.

The moment when the wolf hears the adult bison storming toward him is still one of my favorite Yellowstone moments. Once the baby bison understands that one of the bigger members of the herd are on the way to help, he doesn't wait for their arrival to be rescued. He takes the fight to the wolf causing it to tuck its tail between its legs and bolt out of there.

My dad used to tell me it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog. This baby bison proves his point true.

Get our free mobile app