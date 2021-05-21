Two Grizzlies Battle While a Lone Wolf Watches in the Distance

I haven't seen a convergence of apex predators like this as long as I can remember. There's a somewhat recent video share of two grizzlies who are duking it out in the middle of a highway. Little did they know they had a lone wolf as a spectator.

I have to give props to Distinctly Montana for this find. Their article mentioned that a wolf was watching grizzlies tangle. At that point, they had my undivided attention.

The original YouTube share of the video shows that this confrontation happened back in 2019. Their description adds some backstory to who took the video and how it developed.

FaceBook video taken by Cari McGillivray She said, Don’t normally post on here but thought I’d share this incredibly rare and amazing moment with all you guys of these grizzlies fighting! Keep a sharp eye out for the little wolf that is observing them in the distance!

The YouTube channel that shared it doesn't appear to have many followers and not many views, so maybe this is new to you also.

I have to wonder what was going through that wolf's mind. Is he interested in tangling with the winner or maybe it would be a better idea to challenge the grizzly loser. It appears that he chose neither unless there's an even better video that I have yet to discover. I can always hope.

