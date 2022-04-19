Great Catches Await at Laramie Plains Lakes

This is the year to try to catch a big one at Laramie Plains Lakes this year!

Get our free mobile app

According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the lakes have some amazing fish just waiting to be caught.

There are some monster rainbow trout at the Leazenby lake, with Meeboer Lake tout exceeding 20 inches than before.

You can also find 22-inch trout or greater at Alsop Lake and Twin Buttes Reservoir.

Unfortunately, Gelatt Lake trout was all but gone after 2021, and because of this, the lake has been restocked, though anglers should expect smaller than average-sized fish in that location.

Diamond Lake, however, is offering wonderful fishing, as well as Wheatland Reservoir #3, which have both improved this year.