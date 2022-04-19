Strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will make for critical fire conditions in portions of southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from noon until 7 p.m. this evening.

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 139 AM MDT Tue Apr 19 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437... NEZ434>437-WYZ430>433-200100- /O.CON.KCYS.FW.W.0006.220419T1800Z-220420T0100Z/ Pine Ridge/Nebraska National Forest- Box Butte/South Sioux/Niobrara River- Lower North Platte River Basin/Scottsbluff National Monument- Lodgepole Creek/Southern Nebraska Panhandle- Laramie Foothills and High Plains-Laramie East High Plains- Bordeaux/Chugwater/Wheatland-Goshen/Middle- Lower North Platte River Basin- 139 AM MDT Tue Apr 19 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436 and 437. * WIND...West to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The NWS recommends folks avoid outdoor burning, as any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

345 AM April 19: Red Flag Warnings are in effect from Noon until 7 PM this evening for the Nebraska Panhandle and portions of southeast Wyoming. Warm temperatures, low humidities, and west to southwest winds gusting up to 40 mph are expected. These conditions will lead to rapid fire growth, so burning of any kind is discouraged.

