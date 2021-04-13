Greeley Stampede Announces 2021 In-Person Return

The Greeley Stampede is dusting off its cowboy boots and hats for 2021.

The annual festival that was canceled like everything else in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic announced in a Tuesday press release that it will return in person in 2021.

The 99th annual event is scheduled for June 24-July 4 at Island Grove Park.

The Greeley Stampede said the event will be making modifications to meet outdoor COVID guidelines but are working to finalize those specific closer to events.

Organizers say "information on tickets, concerts, rodeos, carnival and more will be available soon."

“We are thrilled to finally say we are officially having a Stampede in 2021,” said Greeley Stampede General Manager Justin Watada in a press release. “But we still have a lot of work to do.”

“We appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we navigate through this. It hasn’t been easy to prepare for 2021, but we’re dedicated to making the Stampede something to look forward to."

The return of the staple summer event has the full support of Greeley mayor John Gates.

“The Greeley Stampede has been working hard making plans and collaborating with the city and state,” Gates said. “We are confident that the Stampede is creating an event that will be safe and entertaining for our community.”

The 2020 scheduled lineup included Chris Young, Brett Young, Locash, 3 Doors Down and John Pardi.

Follow New Country 99.1 for all Greeley Stampede updates and information.