While you won't be able to attend rodeos this summer at the Greeley Stampede or Cheyenne Frontier Days, you can help them win a Best Rodeo contest.

Both events are currently in the top 10 of voting in the Best Rodeo poll organized by USA Today. You can help vote them by voting through Sunday, July 5.

Denver's National Western Stockshow is also in the running and currently in the top 20 of voting.

The Greeley Stampede has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there will be three virtual rodeos in 2020, along with the annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

Cheyenne Frontier Days has also canceled for 2020, but announced it has rescheduled the Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and Blake Shelton shows for 2021.

Source: USA Today