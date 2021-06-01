Greeley Stampede To Honor Military Veterans, Active Members

Officials from the Greeley Stampede have announced that the Stampede will continue its tradition of honoring active and veteran military personnel during this year's event.

According to an official news release from Kevin McFarling, the marketing coordinator of the Greeley Stampede, the Stampede will be offering free park admission to all active and veteran military personnel. The first 250 people to show their ID will also be eligible to receive one free grandstand ticket to the 7pm PRCA ProRodeo performance. During the rodeo, the Greeley Stampede will recognize select veterans with a special tribute.

"Honoring those who have served has been a long tradition at the Greeley Stampede. Each year the Stampede dedicates a day during the event to show appreciation to active and veteran military personnel. At the upcoming 2021 event, the Greeley Stampede will continue this tradition."

The Greeley Stampede's tribute to active and veteran military personnel will take place on Tuesday, June 29 during the event.

The Greeley Stampede is back for its 99th summer beginning June 24-July 4 at Island Grove Regional Park.

Tickets are available for purchase now through the Greeley Stampede ticket office, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. You can contact the ticket office by calling 970-356-7787.