The Greeley Stampede Concert Series Packs a Star-Studded Lineup

Colorado's premiere summer western celebration revealed its headlining acts for its concert series and the 2022 lineup is packed with numerous stars from the Country genre and a rock band that is legendary at this point.

The 2022 Greeley Stampede is celebrating its 100th anniversary and given their concert lineup for this year, they are definitely celebrating the milestone in style!

From June 23rd through July 4th, the celebration will be happening at the Greeley Stampede Grandstand at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley, CO. The festival itself has tons of great events that the whole family can enjoy. Not only is there the music, but also rodeo events, a carnival, shopping, and plenty of food.

But let's check out this concert series lineup and when these performers will be hitting the stage for the Greeley Stampede:

June 24th - Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley puts on one of the most fun shows anyone could hope for and never disappoints whatsoever. He announced his 'World Tour 2022' last month and you can bet he'll be primed and ready to kick off this historic summer celebration.

June 25th - Stone Temple Pilots

How do you follow up Brad Paisley? You do it with a legendary rock band who absolutely couldn't be stopped in the 1990s with several hits. Some of their biggest tracks include 'Interstate Love Song', 'Plush', 'Big Empty', 'Creep', 'Wicked Garden', and 'Vasoline', just to name a few. The band rose to fame as part of the 'grunge' rock movement and their songs still timeless to this day. Jeff Gutt took the reigns as the frontman for STP in 2017 after the untimely passing of two rock greats, Scott Weiland and later, Chester Bennington had previously held the spot. The Greeley Stampede will be rockin' for sure when STP takes the stage!

June 26th - Jeremy Camp and Danny Gokey

Jeremy Camp has won a Grammy and scored 32 number one hits on Christian Radio while Danny Gokey, who made the top three in Season 8 of 'American Idol'. Both performers have put out several albums over the course of their careers and will hit the stage on the third night of the festival.

July 1st - Jon Pardi with Niko Moon

Jon Pardi has been working on plenty of new music recently. He'll have that, along with his number one Country hits 'Head Over Boots', 'Dirt On My Boots', and 'Heartache Medication' to showcase during his live show. Niko Moon has written songs for Zac Brown Band, Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen, and Rascal Flatts before performing his own hits. The second Friday of Greeley Stampede will be jammin' to kick off July.

Jordan Davis with Elvie Shane

Jordan Davis has been making plenty of waves in the Country music world over the past few years, including his biggest recent hit that featured Luke Bryan, 'Buy Dirt'. Elvie Shane has also made a name for himself as one of the up and coming artists in the industry with his hit, 'My Boy'.

July 3rd - Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

Cold Swindell has dropped his new album 'Stereotype' and already has two hits that have went to number one with 'Single Saturday Night' and his duet with the breakout star, Lainey Wilson, 'Never Say Never'. Wilson won three ACM Awards this year for New Female Artist and Song of the Year (singer and songwriter) for her hit, 'Things A Man Ought to Know'. You can't ask for a better way to close out the concert lineup for any festival!

So festival season is upon us as we are inching closer to the summer. You can snag tickets for events at the Greeley Stampede here!

