Gwen Stefani Just Earned Her First ACM Awards Nomination

Gwen Stefani is no stranger to an awards show stage: She's won at the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and many others, to say nothing of her bevy of nominations, but the No Doubt singer and solo pop star is now, for the first time, nominated at the ACM Awards.

With her fiance Blake Shelton, Stefani is nominated in the Music Event of the Year category at the 2021 ACM Awards, the Academy of Country Music revealed on Friday (Feb. 26). They received the nomination for their song "Nobody But You."

The pair performed a different collaboration, "Happy Anywhere," during the 2020 ACM Awards in September. They also took home Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, for "Nobody But You."

Stefani isn't the only first-time ACM Awards nominee in 2021, however: According to the Academy, a total of fourteen creatives earned their very first ACM nods this year. The list also includes R&B star and The Voice coach John Legend (Music Event of the Year for "Hallelujah" with Carrie Underwood), pop star Pink (Music Even of the Year for "One Too Many" with Keith Urban) and Christian singer Chris Tomlin (Music Event of the Year for "Be a Light" with Thomas Rhett and others).

Additionally, country newcomers Tenille Arts and Travis Denning are first-time ACM Awards nominees, in the New Female Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year categories, respectively. Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton are the most-nominated artists at the 2021 ACM Awards, each with six nominations.

The 2021 ACM Awards are set to air live from Nashville's Bluebird Cafe, Grand Ole Opry House and Ryman Auditorium on April 18. The show will air on CBS beginning at 8PM ET, and will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+. Additional details, including a show host or co-hosts and a list of performers, have yet to be announced.