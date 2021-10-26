Gwen Stefani opened her Las Vegas residency and husband Blake Shelton was nowhere to be found. She sure found him the next night, however.

The Just a Girl Las Vegas show at the Zappos Theater started on Oct. 22 and Shelton — after some amount of urging — joined her to sing "Nobody But You" on Oct. 23. Video from fans finds the pop singer telling her crowd she loves them, but, "I love someone else even more than I love you. And his name is Blake Shelton!"

That buildup leads to a pregnant pause, but Stefani shouts her husband's name once more, and this time, he lumbers to the stage, giving his wife a bow and a hug.

After the song, the husband and wife of nearly five months praised one another, and Shelton started to exit stage right. The 52-year-old grabbed ahold of her man for another hug and then really grabbed on to him, extending her arm to keep a deep squeeze on his butt cheeks.

Of course, the crowd was into it:

This new run of Las Vegas shows for Stefani runs through Nov. 6. Shelton appearances may be common, as the live rounds of his show The Voice on NBC don't start until after that date. He only has one remaining tour date on his calendar for 2021.

Musically, Shelton is releasing the wedding song he wrote for Stefani as part of the deluxe version of his Body Language album, due Dec. 3. It's called "We Can Reach the Stars."

