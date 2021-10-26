65 MPH Gusts to Blast Portions of I-25, I-80 in SE Wyoming Today

Portions of southeast Wyoming could see wind gusts around 65 mph today, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

High Wind Warnings are in effect until 6 p.m. this evening, which include Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland and Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie and near Arlington and Elk Mountain.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 807 AM MDT Tue Oct 26 2021 WYZ106-270000- /O.NEW.KCYS.FG.Y.0012.211026T1407Z-211026T1600Z/ /O.CON.KCYS.HW.W.0036.211026T1500Z-211027T0000Z/ Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- Including the city of Bordeaux 807 AM MDT Tue Oct 26 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County including Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 807 AM MDT Tue Oct 26 2021 WYZ116-117-270000- /O.CON.KCYS.HW.W.0036.211026T1500Z-211027T0000Z/ South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Including the cities of Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, and Horse Creek 807 AM MDT Tue Oct 26 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 807 AM MDT Tue Oct 26 2021 WYZ110-270000- /O.CON.KCYS.HW.W.0035.000000T0000Z-211027T0000Z/ North Snowy Range Foothills- Including the cities of Arlington and Elk Mountain 807 AM MDT Tue Oct 26 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 80 near Arlington and Elk Mountain between mile markers 289 and 240. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

The NWS issued the following statement early Tuesday morning:

weather.gov/cys

340 AM 10/26 – High Wind Watches and Warnings are in effect today with gusts 60 to 65 MPH possible across portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle! High blow-over risk for light and high profile vehicles including camping and tractor trailers. For the latest road conditions in Wyoming, refer to www.wyoroad.info and for Nebraska, refer to www.511.nebraska.gov

