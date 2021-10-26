34 COVID Patients Hospitalized at Cheyenne Hospital

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 34 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, October 25.

That's according to a post on the CRMC Facebook page.

According to the post, 28 of the people hospitalized had not been fully vaccinated, while 6 people had been vaccinated. The post says 12 people were in the Intensive Care Unit of which one person was fully vaccinated.

Of the 11 people on ventilators at CRMC, none was fully vaccinated. But one person on a ventilator was partially vaccinated.