Where you see Gwen Stefani, you'll usually find Blake Shelton, because the newlyweds — both stars in their own right — love performing together. Naturally, Shelton couldn't resist swinging by Stefani's last show during her Las Vegas residency to send her off in style.

Stefani played the 57th run of her Just a Girl residency at the Zappos Theater located inside Planet Hollywood on Saturday night (Nov. 6). In addition to the her normal rotation of hits, fans were treated to a surprise performance of Shelton and Stefani's charming duet, "Happy Anywhere."

Following the show, Stefani shared clips of her and her man on Instagram, thanking Shelton for being part of the night. In the videos shared by Stefani, the love that the couple have is evident as they exchange verses and loving looks while the official "Happy Anywhere" music video plays behind them.

The videos end with Stefani screaming "Blake Shelton" to the crowd as her husband comes in for a big hug and the song plays out.

Written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne and Matt Jenkins, "Happy Anywhere" focuses on how, with the right person by your side, it doesn't matter where you are or what the circumstances are. The love song ascended to the top position on Mediabase's Country Top 30 chart last December.

This isn't the first time that Shelton has stopped in Vegas to sing with Stefani — he has made somewhat regular guests appearances, actually. Just last month he joined his wife on stage to sing their other duet, "Nobody But You."

