Gwen Stefani turned to social media to reveal that she's returning to The Voice, and her husband Blake Shelton and fellow coach John Legend gave her a hand.

The pop superstar and fashion icon posted a video on TikTok on Friday (May 13), in which she, Shelton and Legend are all singing Mika's 2007 song, "Grace Kelly." Stefani accompanied the clip with a caption reading, "#Duet this if you're going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall."

The fourth and final coach for the upcoming season of The Voice has not been revealed, but Kelly Clarkson has filled that chair since 2018.

Stefani's history with the iconic reality singing competition goes back to 2014, when she joined The Voice as a coach in Season 7. She served as a part-time adviser for Season 8 before resuming her role as a coach in Season 9. The singer was once again a part-time adviser in Season 10, then dropped out of Season 11 completely before returning for Season 12.

Stefani sat out the next four seasons before returning as a coach in Season 17 and again in Season 19, but she's been away from The Voice for the last two seasons. The Voice finished Season 21 in December of 2021, with Shelton, Legend, Clarkson and Ariana Grande serving as the coaches.

Stefani and Shelton first met on the set of The Voice, and they began a romantic relationship in 2015, after he went through a divorce from Miranda Lambert and she divorced Gavin Rossdale. The couple married in June of 2021.