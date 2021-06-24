Michael Myers Is Back in the ‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer

Boy, it really looked like Laurie Strode had killed Michael Myers once and for all at the end of 2018’s Halloween. But that’s Michael Myers for you; just when it seems like he’s a goner voooop! he’s back and killing more people again. Thanks to some unthinking firefighters, Michael survives the inferno that should have killed him at the end of Halloween and he resumes his rampage in Halloween Kills, yet another of the movies that got postponed by Covid that’s finally headed to theaters.

The first full trailer for the movie is here and it looks like a slasher film with enough violence to satisfy any horror fan. All three leads from the last Halloween — Andi Matichak, Judy Greer, and of course Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode — are back for this one, along with several other returning characters and actors from John Carpenter’s original 1978 film. See if you can spot them in the trailer below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all. Evil dies tonight.

Halloween KIllls is scheduled to open in theaters on October 15.

