Podcast: Choppin’ it up with Chris Cooley

CHEYENNE -- A guy who played at Utah State joined us on this week's episode of the Roaring Repeater Podcast.

Typically that would be ... unwelcome news. Not today.

Chris Cooley, a Powell native and nine-year NFL veteran, still calls northern Wyoming home and has no ill will toward the Pokes. In fact, he wanted to play his college ball in Laramie. He sent the VHS tapes to prove it.

Get our free mobile app

We chatted about that, his two games against the Cowboys, his NFL career in Washington and a bunch of other stuff, including a great story about former UW quarterback Casey Bramlet aiding him in a major knee injury when he was a kid.

We also talked about a crazy photo on his blog that got him in a little bit of hot water and his brief career in the media world in DC.

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 07: Tight end Chris Cooley #47 of the Washington Redskins celebrates after scoring a touchdown in second quarter action against the Detroit Lions at FedEx Field October 7, 2007 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Honestly, this is one of my favorite podcasts we've done. Cooley was ... well, cool. Very open and hilarious. Had the fortune of meeting him in person last week at the Celebrities Against Cancer softball tournament in Cody.

Dude can hit a softball. He can also play a mean first base -- beer in hand even.

We also discussed the Cowboys' 2021 television schedule and the exit of two cornerbacks and whether or not UW should dip into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

You can find this week's Roaring Repeater Podcast right HERE. If you have missed any of our shows, just click right HERE.

Do you have our free app yet? We are the only outlet that covers the Cowboys who has one. Find that right HERE. Make sure to turn on your notifications and you will be the first to know anytime a podcast or new story drops.

You can also receive our newsletter right in your inbox. Click HERE.

Want to advertise with us? We get the word out to the masses. You can find that info right HERE.

Did you know you can listen to Wyoming Cowboys football and men's basketball games on our app? Now you do. Click right HERE. I've also heard a rumor that we will be carrying Buffalo Bills games this fall. Once we get that link, you'll know it.

Home Town Printed Apparel is back on board with us, too. And they have some new 7220sports.com and University of Wyoming gear in stock. Check them out right HERE.