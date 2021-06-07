Is anyone else humming John Williams’ music right now?

It’s no secret that production has finally begun on the fifth (as-yet untitled) Indiana Jones film. Harrison Ford will return as everyone’s favorite movie archaeologist, headlining a cast that also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, and Boyd Holbrook. For the first time in the franchise, neither producer George Lucas nor producer Steven Spielberg are involved in their usual roles (although Spielberg is still credited as a producer on the project). Instead, Logan’s James Mangold is directing the film, from a screenplay he worked on after a long line of other writers. And, yes, John Williams will return to write his fifth Indiana Jones score.

Very little is known about the film beyond that, including the plot or even the exact setting in time. (The previous film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released in 2008 and set in 1957, so unless there’s something very strange going on, Indiana Jones 5 will probably be set either at the very end of the 1960s or the start of the 1970s.) But no matter what the movie is about or when it takes place, some things don’t change — like Indy’s classic costume. Ford has been spotted on the set of the film looking very much like Indiana Jones.

Here’s one more shot. Props for making sure the mask matches the slacks:

If you’re wondering, Harrison Ford is now 78 years old. (He turns 79 next month.) Some people griped that he was too old to play Indy 13 years ago when he made Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. So it will be very interesting to see the reaction to his performance, and to Mangold’s film in general, this time out. Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to open in theaters on July 29, 2022.

