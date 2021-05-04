Have Yourself a Wyoming Margarita This Cinco de Mayo

This one comes with a little twist on a classic.

Are you ready for Cinco de Mayo? It's a holiday that many of us celebrate while raising a salt-rimmed glass and enjoying our favorite Mexican dishes. According to the History Channel, the holiday itself is a celebration of the Mexican army's victory over France in the Franco-Mexican War. It was the Battle of Puebla in 1862 on, you guessed it, May 5. To me, Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of culture and heritage of the Mexican people. It's bright. It's colorful. It's tasty.

Now back to that salt-rimmed glass.

My favorite kind of margarita is simple. I like a skinny margarita with muddled jalapeno and Tajin around the rim. It's spicy and tart and delicious. And since not all margaritas are the same, nor are they equal in my opinion, I thought there has to be a "Wyoming version" of this famous drink.

This year, maybe you enjoy a beer margarita.

Now, before we go any further, this isn't your typical beer-ita. Have you seen these? Essentially it's a frozen margarita with your favorite Mexican been turned over in it. Yep, the whole bottle is upside in your frozen marg.

Instead, this is a margarita with beer blended in.

This recipe calls for 12 ounces of beer and an interesting margarita recipe that uses Limeade and Seven-Up. You will want to use a light beer for this recipe as a stout margarita sounds gross. You basically stir the Limeade, tequila, beer and Seven-Up in a large pitcher and serve. It sounds quite refreshing on a hot summer day.

And for those of us who won't give up beer even for one holiday, it's perfect.