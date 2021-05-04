Wyoming Taco Bells Have Free Tacos For Tonight’s ‘Taco Moon’

While most people know May 4th as being 'Star Wars Day' with the typical 'May the 4th be with you' phrase, what you may not realize is that there is a 'Taco Moon' tonight. It's an unexplained lunar phase of the moon that Taco Bell has decided to honor by giving away free tacos tonight!

Tonight's last quarter moon will light up the sky in the form of what will look like a taco, and therefore, is being called the 'Taco Moon'. Customers can snag a free crunchy taco tonight at Taco Bells nationwide thanks to the phenomenon. From 8 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. local time is when the promotion is available. You can place your order for the free taco through the Taco Bell app, online, or in-person.

There is no purchase necessary, but you are limited to one free crunchy taco per person. But hey, a free taco is a free taco.

When I initially saw this promotion, I assumed it had to do something with Star Wars Day given the fact that space was involved. I can only imagine if a Taco Moon would have been involved in the 'Star Wars' franchise. It might have been hilarious to hear Emperor Palpatine give a monologue that would roughly be, 'Something, something, something, Taco Moon.'

In any event, be sure to take advantage of your free taco from Taco Bell tonight. After all, it is Taco Tuesday. Could that have possibly lined up any better for this promotion? Free tacos are available, get them!