Heat Advisory Issued For Parts Of SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle

Thinkstock/Getty

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming starting today at noon and continuing into Wednesday.

Searing hot temperatures reaching over 100 degrees are expected in some areas, with nighttime lows not expected to get below 70 degrees. Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the advisory area as of 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

But Torrington, Lusk, and Scottsbluff were, and the weather service also warned that the area covered by the advisory could be expanded to include more communities.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

A Heat Advisory is in effect starting at noon Tuesday until through late Wednesday night. Daytime highs are expected to soar around 100-105 degrees in areas with low nighttime temperatures exceeding 70 degrees, offering little relief from the daytime heat. Extra precautions should be taken when working or spending time outside, in addition to knowing the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. For all weather updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter at NWSCheyenne or on the web at www.weather.gov/cys.

 

LOOK: VIntage Postcards Showing-Off Cheyenne Frontier Days Through the Years

Postcards have been a thing since the mid-1800s. Sending pictures and short messages on card-stock paper to friends and families really took off in the first half of the 20th century. While not quite as popular today, they still exist, and collecting postcards even has a special name, Deltiology.

Postcards were made for a lot of things, like vacation destinations and events. Cheyenne Frontier Days was the source of many. On the auction site eBay we found a lot of vintage postcards with fascinating pictures of Cheyenne and the Daddy of 'Em All.
Filed Under: heat advisory, National Weather Service
Categories: Articles, News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top