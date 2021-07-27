Heat Advisory Issued For Parts Of SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming starting today at noon and continuing into Wednesday.

Searing hot temperatures reaching over 100 degrees are expected in some areas, with nighttime lows not expected to get below 70 degrees. Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the advisory area as of 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

But Torrington, Lusk, and Scottsbluff were, and the weather service also warned that the area covered by the advisory could be expanded to include more communities.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

A Heat Advisory is in effect starting at noon Tuesday until through late Wednesday night. Daytime highs are expected to soar around 100-105 degrees in areas with low nighttime temperatures exceeding 70 degrees, offering little relief from the daytime heat. Extra precautions should be taken when working or spending time outside, in addition to knowing the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. For all weather updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter at NWSCheyenne or on the web at www.weather.gov/cys.