Cheyenne, Laramie Could Set Daily Heat Records Today

Several locations in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could set daily heat records today, and a few may even be close to all-time records, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, the temperature at the Cheyenne Airport had already reached 80 degrees.

If the temperature gets up to 98 degrees in the capital city today, as forecast, it would break 1998's daily record high of 97 degrees.

Daily record high temperatures are also forecast for Laramie, Scottsbluff, and Sidney.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for portions of east central and southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle and an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for Dawes County from noon today to 9 p.m. this evening.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
227 AM MDT Mon Jul 18 2022

NEZ003-019>021-054-055-095-096-WYZ102-107-108-118-119-182100-
/O.CON.KCYS.HT.Y.0001.220718T1800Z-220719T0300Z/
Box Butte County-Scotts Bluff County-Banner County-Morrill County-
Kimball County-Cheyenne County-Northern Sioux County-
Southern Sioux County-Niobrara County-East Platte County-
Goshen County-Central Laramie County-East Laramie County-
Including the cities of Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff,
Gering, Harrisburg, Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington,
Kimball, Sidney, Brownson, Harrison, Agate, Lusk, Redbird,
Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs
227 AM MDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...High temperatures ranging between 99 to 107 with heat
  index values near 100.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming and
  panhandle Nebraska.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
227 AM MDT Mon Jul 18 2022

NEZ002-182100-
/O.CON.KCYS.EH.W.0001.220718T1800Z-220719T0300Z/
Dawes County-
Including the cities of Chadron and Chadron St Park
227 AM MDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures
  approaching 110 with heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Dawes County.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
  potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
  working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
5AM 7/18 – Near record highs are expected today! Daily record high temperatures are forecast for several locations across our area this afternoon. A few may even be close to all time records, although we are currently forecasting all sites to fall at least a few degrees below that mark. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for most locations east of I-25, while an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Dawes County. Stay cool and be sure to hydrate!

